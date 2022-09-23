There’s always a lot of buzz on the Nextdoor.com online neighborhood hub, and even more so when Ezekiel Merino posts offers to safely remove bee hives for local people.
The Spring Hill resident and Cuban immigrant is a beekeeper who learned the hobby from his dad, who kept bees in Cuba, harvesting and selling honey to help make ends meet. In 1971, the Merino family won a lottery to exit the county, settling in Tampa when Merino was a young boy.
Today Merino works as a professional photographer. Ten years ago he asked his dad about beekeeping and if the elder Merino might want to get back into the hobby with him.
“He said he was too old for that,” Merino recalled, but eventually they worked together to collect a wild hive, and the younger Merino began to learn about bees.
Critical “to the production of 85 percent of the world’s food” by pollinating crops, there is real concern that declining bee populations threatens world food supplies, Merino said. He said wide use of pesticides, even “bee-safe” pesticides, are believed to be causing the bee decline.
“They may not kill them (the bees), but they confuse and disorient them,” Merino said. “They get lost and can’t get back to the hive to feed the queen, and eventually she dies.”
The beekeepr’s smoker works to control and prevent bees from stinging by disorienting them, but it is only temporary and harmless to the hive, said Merino, who rarely wears a protective suit when working around bees. He often wears only a hood.
“They aren’t naturally aggressive,” Merino said, adding that most people make too much fuss when a bee buzzes near them; swatting at the insects might be a mistake.
Leave them alone and they’ll leave you alone, he said.
That doesn’t mean just anyone should be tackling the job of dealing with removing a hive from their property. It’s a job for a pro, he said, and one he gladly does for people who message him on Nextdoor. Merino said he safely boxes the hive with the bees and relocates them. Some exterminators may opt to fumigate to chase the bees off and dispose of the hive so they don’t return.
“I don’t like to see that,” Merino said. “We need to save all the bees we can.”
Merino finds bees fascinating, noting while a queen can live up to 7 years, worker bees typically work themselves to death within a month.
“That’s where the saying ‘busy as a bee’ comes from,” said Merino.
Honey is a wonder of nature, Merino believes. Used with lemon for sour throats, as a topical antiseptic for minor wounds, and for its nutritional value, it’s used the world over. It also keeps pretty well, he said.
“They’ve found honey in Egyptian tombs that is still good to eat,” Merino said. “It’s amazing.”
