BROOKSVILLE — As the performing arts season winds down, Live Oak Theatre Company is gearing up for an opportunity to highlight the talents of its conservatory students during the inaugural Spring Festival.
This free event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 on the grounds of the Carol and Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
After a successful winter festival, Live Oak Dramatic Coach Vince Vanni said it just made sense to host another. There will be plenty of live entertainment, games, crafts, food and fun to be had.
“One of the issues with COVID is, how do you do a recital indoors?” Vanni said. “Normally, when you have a recital, the crowds are pretty deep because of all the relatives. The students are going to be showcasing all of the stuff they had prepared for their recital. We now have an outdoor stage, so why not capitalize on that?”
The Live Oak Conservatory encompasses all matters of the arts. Students participate in voice, drama, visual arts, dance as it pertains to musical theatre, and music classes. Vanni said he aims to make the public more aware of the diversity of classes the conservatory offers. He stated Live Oak is not a dance academy, and doesn’t want to be seen as competing against other local dance schools.
Attendees can bring their own chairs and blankets to watch the recital, or sit at one of the seats offered outside. All proceeds raised throughout the day will go toward the nonprofit. Live Oak Theatre is still looking for seasonal sponsors to help them purchase the rights to shows. The cost of doing main shows are almost prohibitive, Vanni said. Funding also helps toward a scholarship fund for students who attend the conservatory.
“We’re fortunate that we have writers in the company, and they are good writers,” Vanni said. “We’ve been able to write a lot of our own stuff and music. We are going to be doing at Christmastime a musical called ‘The Little Earl’ ... and we’re going to be doing ‘Adventures in Wonderland Part 2,’ which the continuation of ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ which is really based on ‘Into the Looking Glass.’”
For more information, visit www.liveoaktheatre.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.