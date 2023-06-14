SPRING HILL — Under the aegis of the umbrella organization Spread the Love, an extended family and their friends are trying to prop up a sustainable local economy and build community in Spring Hill and environs, one step at a time. Indoor and outdoor markets for local artisans, open mics, and “each one teach one” help for budding entrepreneurs are a few of the projects the Bayacks have instituted in the area.
“There’s this idea that you can’t live in a sustainable economy, that the alternatives are to be greedy or to be a pauper,” Trevor Bayack said. “I look back at the days when there were villages, before industrialization, and villages got along just fine with sustaining the community and depending on the community. That’s something that's kind of overlooked, and I really want to create that in our platform. Have that be a kind of driving force, driving dynamic.”
The latest effort in that direction is the Spread the Love Free Market, operating Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Spring Hill. The church used to host a food pantry but in its absence decided to contribute to the community by allowing the market to use its property, Bayack said.
Under the innovative program, customers can go online and order up to three products that they can pick up at the Sunday market for no charge. The products are donated by local stores, or they are sustainably produced, and/or the company is owned by people who are BIPOC or LGBTQ+ and thus historically not afforded the same opportunities in the larger economy.
Getting some products for free helps people in a struggling economy, Bayack said. In addition, it gives small local merchants exposure to more customers, many of whom may not even know about them.
Donating the products, Bayack said, is akin to advertising for the local merchants. Currently the local store providing many of the free goods is Miguel’s Latin Market in Spring Hill.
“Anybody that has purchasing power that can buy something from a grocery can get items for free because somebody else is looking to engage them. The idea is that the people who are trying to connect with these audiences, which is you and me, instead of advertising on Facebook or Instagram, they invest in offering free products at a certain cost. It’s the same as a marketing expense. So if they can offer a product free and get that person's attention, then that person is more likely to patronize their business.”
Additionally, he said, “We think having a place for people to come and engage and interact is also a great community-building platform. If people want to get into entrepreneurship, if they want to learn how to sell their goods, or they want to be a hobbyist, or they want to learn how to grow plants or how to paint — eventually we want to have a place where they can come together.”
June 4 was the fifth week for the program, and it turned out that plants were a popular draw. Denise Blackman, Trevor’s sister, was on hand to run a gardening workshop, and it turned out that the flowers were what people wanted to take home with them, so flowers and seeds will be added to the free inventory, Bayack said.
The project is off to a slow start, but Bayack said at this time they just hope to grow the market steadily. One issue, he added, is that people are limited to three free items, which they may not think is worth making the trip to pick up. Organizers need to find the sweet spot that makes it worthwhile for people to come check out the market while also being worthwhile for the merchants to give their wares away. It’s a work in progress.
Another issue is a lack of internet access or savvy that can prevent locals from ordering online, but at least one Good Samaritan is doing the ordering and picking up for several of those people.
Spread the Love Free Market is at Spring Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2300 Osowaw Blvd. in Spring Hill, from 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays.
To learn more or to order online, visit spreadlovefreemarket.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.