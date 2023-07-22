TAMPA — Sportsman’s Warehouse opens its fifth store Thursday, July 27, in Tampa Highwoods with a grand opening celebration.
The event, at 18071 Highwood Preserve Parkway, is free and starts at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 27, and goes through Saturday, July 29.
On each day, the first 200 customers in line will receive a free Sportsman’s Warehouse hat and gift card (one per family). There will also be an in-store sweepstakes to win items.
For more information, call 813-702-7900 or visit www.sportsman.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.