BROOKSVILLE — You won’t be going to Max Yasgur’s farm in Bethel, New York, for this Woodstock event, but even if you were born long after 1969 you might be able to catch the spirit.
The third annual Spirit of Woodstock festival on Aug. 13-15 will be at the Sertoma Youth Ranch, 85 Myers Road, Brooksville, and offers a chance to camp out and hear some groovy music. If you’re going in a Volkswagen Microbus, so much the better, dude.
According to a press release, there will be three days of music in a camping-optional experience, and you can even bring your dog.
The seating area and stage are covered, so even if it rains it won’t turn into a mud bog, and there will be a large dance area.
There will be food and merchandise vendors on site, but remember to bring bug spray and a flashlight for at night.
Activities for children will be available, and even a free yoga class on Saturday, Aug. 14.
And if you really want to get into the ’60s spirit, there will be a Bohemian Wrapsody Hippie Costume Contest.
If you go
Spirit of Woodstock
Where: Sertoma Youth Ranch, 85 Myers Road, Brooksville
Website: https://spiritofwoodstock.org/
Phone: 941-758-7585 or 941-730-9805
Tickets: Online sales ended Aug. 10; available at gate only.
Weekend Pass: Adults 13 and older for all shows Friday-Sunday: $65, children 12 and younger are free with ticketed adult; tickets do not include camping; all campers must purchase the weekend pass
Water and electric: Friday-Sunday (three nights): $110
Without water and electric: Friday-Sunday three nights: $65
Friday only: Adults 13 and older: $20
Saturday only: Adults 13 and older: $40
Sunday only: Adults 13 and older: $20
