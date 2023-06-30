NEW PORT RICHEY — Our Lady Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus Council 11680 recently received a $600 donation toward its Special Olympics-Pasco fund drive from the Nature Coast Parrot Head Club.
“This is the second year in a row that the Nature Coast Parrot Head Club has supported the Knights’ Special Olympics-Pasco fund raising initiative,” said Santo Merillo, president of NCPHC, “and we are excited to be a part of this worthwhile effort.”
Steve Early, chair of the Knights Special Olympics program, added, “This donation will make it possible for us to continue to financially support the various programs offered by Special Olympics in Pasco County.” In addition, the Knights of Columbus conducts a Tootsie Roll Drive every spring to secure on-going funds for Special Olympics-Pasco.
More information about the Nature Coast Parrot Head Club can be found at naturecoastphc.com.
