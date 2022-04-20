PORT RICHEY – Mayor Scott Tremblay on April 12 thanked City Council member Jennie Sorrell for her time serving on the council these past six years. He stated that he wanted to say thank you on behalf of the citizens as well as the council.
“It’s been an honor and a pleasure to serve with you,” Tremblay said. “When I came into the city, the city was not in the best of ways. It was struggling and having issues, and you were one of the people that was paramount, in my opinion, in turning the city and moving in the right direction.”
Newly elected council member Linda Rodriguez also thanked Sorrell for being instrumental in her journey to being where she’s at.
From handling finance and building department problems to car failures and council issues, and a failed attempt to dissolve the city, Sorrell’s time on the board has given her more than enough experience in serving her community.
“At this time, I feel we as a city are making great progress in making our financial situations more transparent, readable, and in line with required law,” Sorrell said. “This will always be a place where residential desire and regulations will butt heads, but it’s improving so much. There are employees that work hard every day, and while I can’t name them all, you should be proud of who you are and be proud to work for the city of Port Richey.”
She added, “I’ve met wonderful people, I’ve learned so very much about how difficult and complicated the government is. Common sense and government do not see eye to eye. I’ve always tried to serve the people not on my own causes and that will keep anyone humble. I’m leaving this position with a glad heart, and with the confidence Port Richey will continue to improve its practices and protect its residents. It has been an honor to serve on this council.”
