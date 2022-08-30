TARPON SPRINGS — The Board of Commissioners expressed concern over the potential increased water traffic and noise generated by the proposed construction of a 22,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor restaurant in Holiday on the Anclote River.
The Pasco County Commission on Aug. 8 approved a proposed resort-style restaurant at Anclote River Park to OCC Road House & Museum LLC and Anclote River Restaurant Group LLC.
According to a Tampa Bay Times article published Aug. 11, OCC is owned by Keith Overton, a Tampa Bay businessman and developer of the RumFish Grill and OCC Road House. Overton and business partner Eduard Mayer are also developing the nearby Anclote River Resort.
With the restaurant lease approved, the next step will be for developer Overton to submit site plans to Pasco County officials.
According to the proposed restaurant concept plan, the site would also operate a watersports facility, offering wave runner rentals, paddleboards, potentially parasailing, and a shuttle service to Anclote Key.
The facility would have nightly music and all-day-long music on the weekends.
Both Tarpon Springs city commissioners and residents, however, are concerned the project will increase water traffic at the mouth of the river and generate high noise levels from live music.
Mayor Costa Vatikiotis said the project has caught the city off-guard.
“I’m not sure honestly if I know what Pasco County is thinking,” Vatikiotis said Aug. 23. “This is a relatively passive park area where boats travel back and forth on the river.”
Vatikiotis said daily live music at the restaurant could create a potential public nuisance for Tarpon Springs residents.
“The music is going to be a problem,” Vatikiotis said. “And the citizens are not going to call Pasco County, they are going to be calling (Tarpon Springs) City Hall and wanting us to do something about it.”
Vice Mayor Craig Lunt called the project “overly excessive.”
“This (restaurant) would be at a chokepoint in the Anclote River,” Lunt said. “We can barely control the congestion that is there now.”
Commissioner Michael Eisner said the project “is going to be a noise issue and congestion problem at its best. I am not in agreement with any of it.”
A few residents who spoke at the meeting also opposed the restaurant project.
“As a frequent boater in this area, this would be my worst nightmare to have this kind of development at the mouth of the Anclote River,” said Sharon Landrum. “We are behind you 100%.”
“It seems like it’s in such a congested area,” said JoAnn Lane of Holiday. “I’m wondering if this is such a good idea to have it there.”
However, while officials and residents object to the project, it’s not certain whether the city will have any legal say in the matter.
City Attorney Tom Trask said that by Pasco County ordinance, Tarpon Springs is not considered an “affected party.”
Trask said that as a leased facility, it’s uncertain whether Pasco County would need to pass a zoning change, thereby making Tarpon Springs an affected party.
Vatikiotis asked Trask whether Tarpon Springs would meet the legal criteria to be considered an affected party.
According to Trask, the city would have to satisfy at least one of four criteria: 1) proximity of the city’s property to the property to be zoned or re-zoned; 2) character of the neighborhood; 3) type of proposed change; 4) whether the city is among those entitled to receive notice under the other county’s ordinance.
“At this point, I do not think that we (Tarpon Springs) could meet any of those requirements,” Trask said.
However, Trask said the city could still ask Pasco County officials to consider designating Tarpon Springs an affected party.
Vatikiotis was scheduled to meet with Pasco County Commission Chairperson Kathryn Starkey on Aug. 25 where he would present a letter that outlines Tarpon Springs’ concerns about the project.
“As a minimum, I will be requesting that the city be notified of any future public hearings concerning this matter,” Vatikiotis said.
On Aug. 20, Vatikiotis posted a message on Facebook outlining the project and asking for citizen feedback.
Vatikiotis said the project could change the whole character of Tarpon Spring serving as a "welcome mat" at the mouth of the Anclote River.
Geographically located at the borderline between Pinellas and Pasco counties, Vatikiotis said Tarpon Springs may often be overlooked by county officials.
“We are at the end of the road for Pinellas County and the end of road for Pasco County,” Vatikiotis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.