BROOKSVILLE – The Hernando County Parks and Recreation Department will be temporarily closing some locations soon for maintenance and upgrade work, the county said in a press release.
- Rotary Centennial Dog Park, at 10375 Sandlor St., in Spring Hill, will close on March 31 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for site preparations for the semi-annual pesticide treatment and landscaping maintenance. The park will re-open for public use after 4 p.m. on that same day.
- Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park, at 10800 Pine Island Drive in Spring Hill, will close beginning April 11 for approximately five to 10 days. The county will be resurfacing the parking lot, just in time for the summer months. The weather will determine any potential delays and the time it takes to complete the project. The community will be notified when the park will be reopened to the public.
For details and updates on Hernando projects follow the Hernando County Government and Hernando County Parks and Recreation’s social media pages.
