BROOKSVILLE — Beginning Wednesday, May 31, at around 8 a.m., around-the-clock directional closures will begin on two roadways: the southbound lane of South Bailey Avenue will be closed from South Broad Street to West Liberty Street, and eastbound West Liberty Street will be closed from South Bailey Avenue to South Main Street. The closures are expected to be in place for approximately three months for construction work related to the Good Neighbor Trail.
Westbound West Liberty Street and northbound South Bailey Avenue will remain open to allow access to all properties.
• Southbound South Bailey Avenue. DETOUR ROUTE: Access will be available from westbound West Liberty Street.
• Eastbound West Liberty Street. DETOUR ROUTE: East on South Broad Street, south on South Main Street, then west on West Liberty Street to access properties/roads between South Main Street and South Bailey Avenue.
For information about the Good Neighbor Trail and to sign up to receive project alerts, visit https://www.fdottampabay.com/project/649/437264-2-52-01.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.