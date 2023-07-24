Solid Waste convenience centers rules changing July 25

BROOKSVILLE – Beginning Tuesday, July 25, Hernando County Solid Waste will be allowing residents to use the convenience centers with a trailer up to five times within a calendar year, no matter the number of properties owned.
Convenience centers provide service for single-family homes within the county. All debris coming from properties, other than single-family homes, vacant lots and businesses must be taken to the Northwest Solid Waste Facility, to be weighed and charged for disposal.
Residents using trailers and trucks to haul debris to the convenience centers must haul their materials safely. It is understood that certain items such as couches, cabinets, tables, etc., may exceed the two-foot trailer height. In these situations, the items must be placed in trailers/trucks in such a manner that the height of the object is at its minimum.
Furthermore, the sum of all debris shall not exceed 100 cubic feet. Loads not meeting these requirements shall be required to go to the Northwest Solid Waste Facility. In order to provide a service to a large number of residents, residents are allowed one trip per day, no matter the number of properties owned.
The Northwest Solid Waste Facility will be needed for more than one trip per day.
Trailers and truck limits
Trailers must be less than 5 feet wide, 10 feet in length and 2 feet in height in order to access the convenience centers.
All oversized vehicles and trailers (dump trucks/trailers, moving vans, etc.) are prohibited from using the convenience centers. All oversize vehicles and trailers must use the Northwest Solid Waste & Recycling Facility (County Landfill).
Residents will be allowed to use the convenience centers with a trailer five times within a calendar year, no matter the number of properties owned.
Solid Waste Facility locations:
Northwest Solid Waste Management Facility (Main Landfill)
14450 Landfill Road.
Brooksville, FL 34614
Phone (352) 754-4112
West Hernando Convenience Center
2525 Osowaw Blvd.
Spring Hill, FL 34607
Phone (352) 754-4770
East Hernando Convenience Center
33070 Cortez Blvd.
Ridge Manor, FL 33523
Phone (352) 540-6205
To download a copy of the new Solid Waste Convenience Centers brochure, visit www.HernandoCounty.us/SolidWaste.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.