Kelly McLaughlin, a certified nursing assistant and admissions coordinator with the CARES Rao Musunuru M.D. Enrichment Center in Hudson, drives up to hundreds of miles a week visiting homebound elderly clients. CARES doesn’t have a budget to reimburse her for fuel, so like other CARES employees and volunteers who make house calls, she’s struggling due to skyrocketing gas prices. It’s hoped the community will come to the rescue with donations.