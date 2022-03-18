HUDSON — Kelly McLaughlin, a certified nursing assistant and administrator, does a lot of driving for her job with CARES in Hudson, an organization that offers a range of support services to Pasco’s elderly.
CARES doesn’t have the budget to cover employee fuels costs, a lump she’s always had to swallow, but that was then and this is now.
Exploding gas prices now threaten her ability to do her job, and the pain at the pump is spilling over and affecting her family.
“I was planning to take a trip with my daughter this weekend, but we had to cancel because of the driving,” she said. “I’m cutting back on groceries because I need the money for gas so I can work.”
CARES certainly cares about the problem, which is impacting the employees and volunteers who make house calls to elderly clients, but it doesn’t have the budget to ease their burden. That threatens a big part of the Hudson CARES Rao Musunuru M.D. Enrichment Center’s mission, said Jemith Rosa, chief executive of delivering home care, housekeeping and delivering meals.
CARES already was feeling the pain of inflation, with the cost of operating the center up significantly in recent months, said Rosa, so there’s nothing to do but make a plea to the community for donations.
Rosa said CARES is starting an online fundraising campaign through social media and the CARES website to help offset the high cost of fuel for employees. It also is working on flyers that will be posted at area gas stations letting people know how they can help the organization. Search Hudson CARES on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.caresfl.org/musunuru-center and use the donate link at the top of the page.
“There are just no funds for raises or fuel,” said Rosa.
McLaughlin said she drives to all corners of the county for her job, enrolling homebound elderly clients in CARES services, often traveling from Hudson to Dade City and back, as well and north and south to the county lines with Hernando and Pinellas counties.
She noticed the gas price at a station on her way to visit a client recently and when she left an hour later the price at the station had increased by 25 cents.
“I have to budget for fuel just so I can work; I have to work, so what am I going to do?” said McLaughlin.
The elderly who depend on her and other CARES employees and volunteers may soon be asking the same question.
“It’s a sad thing for the employees and them (the elderly clients),” said Rosa, adding that fuel costs also impacted CARES volunteers who make home calls at their own expense.
“They’re volunteers, so at least they can stop when they want,” said Rosa. “It’s not so easy for the employees.”
Rosa said the center will try to continue operations through the crisis but is hopeful help comes in from donations.
“We really need it,” she said.
