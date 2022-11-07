Dade City’s Snowcat Ridge, which markets itself as Florida’s first and only alpine snow park, will return for a third year starting Nov. 11.
The snow park has huge machines that produce thousands of pounds of “real snow” every day. It features sliding on Snowy Slopes, an indoor play area, ice skating and snowball play. It will remain open on select days through Feb. 26. The park also offers private igloos for rent and multiple food options.
The park has a 400-foot-long snow tubing hill, and the 10,000-square-foot Arctic Igloo indoor snow play area will have 100,000 pounds of snow created daily.
General admission tickets include a two-hour snow-tubing session and all-day access to the indoor play area, Alpine Village and the Crystal Ribbon ice skating rink. You can bring your own ice skates or rent them for $9.95.
