ZEPHYRHILLS — Take sticky-sweet and smoky barbecue with all the fixin’s, add live blues music on the stage and it’s the most summertime fun you’ll find in January.
It’s the 13th annual Pigz in Z’Hills BBQ & Blues Festival on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14, on the festival field, 39421 South Ave., across from the Zephyrhills Municipal Airport.
Things kick off Friday 5-9 p.m., while Saturday is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 each day for $8 for both days. Kids less than 42 inches tall are free. Visit www.www.zephyrhillschamber.org for more information and tickets. The festival benefits local youth and education programs.
Some years the festival, one of the Zephyrhills Chamber of Commerce’s signature events, serves as a stop on the professional barbecue tournament trail, but this year there is no competition, making the atmosphere more laid back and more about fun, said chamber chief executive Vicki Wiggins, who added the festival is a must for families, couples and singles alike.
“It’s going to be great live music, great barbecue and great fun,” Wiggins said.
She added that eight styles of barbecue will be featured this year and visitors are sure to find their favorite “Q.”
Vendors will be set up, and while there won’t be any competition among the pit masters, there will be a team cornhole tournament for cash prizes. There’s $500 up for grabs in the top three spots Friday and $1,000 for the top four spots Saturday. Two-person teams can enter for $20 to $40 (depending on skill level).
Budding pit masters also will face off in the YMCA Kidz Zone grilling competition Friday. It’s for kids 4-15, who will be assisted with assigned mentors. The cost to enter is $30, but the chamber has sponsors standing by to cover the cost for kids interested, said Wiggins. Registration can be done online at the chamber website.
A business expo is part of Saturday’s events and will feature many local businesses showing their wares and services.
The live blues concert is 6-9 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Military History Museum adjacent to the festival grounds will be open between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
