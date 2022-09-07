HUDSON — Some days, don’t you want to just smash stuff to pieces and let out all of that negative energy? Frustration Station & Entertainment LLC has the safe outlet you may be looking for.
A brand-new business is in town that gives customers an opportunity to take care of their mental health. It could be through venting or bonding with others; either way, it turns out to be a lot of fun. Frustration Station & Entertainment opened by Dalia Jones and Samantha Medina earlier this summer.
The business’ two main features are its splash room, where visitors are dressed in a poncho and protective eye gear, and they’re brought into a blacklight room to make as much as a mess as they want. They are given a canvas and four paint colors where they can make art by splashing the walls, the floors, even themselves.
The second feature is a smash room, where visitors are provided with objects to smash and protective gear to do it in. They’re also given a marker so they can write out what is particularly irksome that week — a bully, a tough assignment, fear, regret, anything.
“It’s a lot of fun and seems to be something that is becoming slowly but surely a hit,” said Jones. “We strive to promote healthy mental health and awareness. Our smash room is a way to smash out household items to relieve stress, anxiety, depression, or any underlining issues that one may have bottled up.”
In addition to splashing or smashing, visitors can pick their own music to blast while participating in an activity. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are preferred.
Additional space in the building is used for occasional step-by-step crafting classes to build relationships, and special events. One of Jones and Medina’s goals is to host a father-daughter dance to promote that extra bonding between parent and child.
Make sure to check out www.frustrationstationandent.com for special events lined up in September and the month ahead. On Friday, Sept. 9, the business will host a Teen Night from 7-11 p.m. for $10, and on Saturday, Sept. 10, there will be a Tea Party with “The Princess” from noon to 2 p.m. for $20. On Saturday evening, an adults-only Paint & Sip from 6-8 p.m. will be available for $35 and is BYOB.
Tickets to special events must be purchased in advanced and won’t be available at the door.
The idea behind a splash-and-smash business inspired the owners to focus on mental health, and so Frustration Station has partnered with a counseling agency to offer sessions once a month.
“Every other Friday night we have Teen Night and Teen Building,” Jones said. “At our first one, parents were kind of forcing their children in the door because they’re shy and don’t know how to introduce themselves. The kids we consider veterans because they’ve come every time are comfortable now to introduce themselves and let others know, ‘I was in your position.’”
Before their eyes, Jones and Medina are witnessing new friendships being made, which in turn helps out with the teens’ social skills and confidence throughout the night.
Frustration Station is for everyone, Jones said, and she hopes to see more people take advantage of the opportunity to get messy.
