A decade ago, the Pasco County Economic Development Council received some seed funding from the Florida High Tech Corridor that has since, according to the EDC, helped more than 500 participants, at some level, turn their bright ideas into thriving businesses. Funded largely by Penny for Pasco since 2016, the SMARTstart Small Business Program has issued more than $2 million in microloans to 68 recipients and held nearly 600 classes and events for people who want to start their own businesses.
The organization’s offerings can be broken down into five areas, Dan Mitchell, program director, told Suncoast News: workspace, guidance, education, financing, and collaboration.
“When people are first starting a new business, the biggest challenge is fear of the unknown,” he said. “We want to make sure people get the support they need.” He noted a marked increase in interest in creating businesses since the pandemic.
With business incubators in Wesley Chapel and Dade City — and one under construction in Holiday — SMARTstart provides everything from office space and equipment to a commercial kitchen where food entrepreneurs can test their recipes without having to worry about licensing. All creators can also test market their products in a storage crate-turned-pop-up store.
“There’s an application process, and you need to have a viable idea. We do a 12-month agreement (for workspace)” Mitchell said. “We don’t want to be just temporary office space; we want to really help you get launched.”
Those not yet ready to make such a commitment can attend classes and workshops or otherwise participate at whatever level they need, he said. They can apply for financing through microloans, which he said are good for people who can’t obtain traditional financing. And they can get guidance from those who have already established sustainable businesses.
The ideas can run the gamut.
“Our mission at the Pasco EDC is to stimulate balanced and diverse growth,” Mitchell said. Aside from restaurants and other more usual businesses, he said, SMARTstart has served a drone photography business, one that turns human ashes into underwater memorials, and a one-person cleaning service that the person wanted to turn into a business he could sell before retirement.
A NEAT success story
“I could never have done it without SMARTstart,” Wayne Scott said of his year-old business, the NEAT Coffee Bar in downtown New Port Richey. The dual-purpose shop is open to the public but also offers co-working space, including meeting rooms.
A former New York City police officer who says he “didn’t take to retirement too well,” Scott came up with the idea for NEAT when he noticed that after the pandemic people wanted to meet in person at times, but a lot of traditional office space had disappeared. He offers memberships for those who want to use the space on a regular basis, but also rents for one-offs, at very reasonable rates, and is starting to host cultural events like poetry readings. Scott says he supports other businesses — you can go next door and get a sandwich to bring to work at his café, for example — and would like to see NEAT become a resource for the whole community to enjoy “with really good coffee.”
Scott had no experience running a business and said SMARTstart was invaluable in helping him learn the ropes, as well as forge connections that he still uses.
“With SMARTstart, it actually branches off into other components that help you,” he said, noting that, for example, he met the person who “I used for my aprons and designs and so on” through the program.
“There may be a missing component that you don’t think about until you need it — oh, I need this. Who do I talk to? So yes, you do go back to them,” he said. “It’s a great resource.”
For more information on SMARTstart, visit smartstartpasco.com.
The NEAT Coffee Bar is at 5500 Main St., Unit 108, in New Port Richey. For information or to make a reservation, call 866-338-2632 or visit neatcoffeebar.com.
