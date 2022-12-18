BROOKSVILLE – A person was injured on Friday, Dec. 16, after a small aircraft crashed at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport, according to a press release from Hernando County.
The plane, which had taken off from Orlando at 2:31 p.m., crashed at about 3:09 p.m. It veered off runway 9-27 and flipped into a ditch on taxiway A-5.
One person with minor injuries was treated and refused transport to the hospital.
The airport was closed but reopened later in the day.
According to the federal N-Number registry, the plane is a 1977 Cessna R172K registered to a Hudson man.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.