TARPON SPRINGS — Reese Drew of Trinity always knew she wanted to travel for work.
So, in 2016, the 25-year-old embarked on a cross-country journey en route to becoming a certified tour guide in San Francisco.
During her travels, which took her to New York, Washington, D.C., and Orlando, among other destinations, Drew discovered a vintage teardrop trailer in St. Augustine, and after gutting and remodeling it, the refurbished rig served as her home on wheels while she worked her way around the country.
“I always wanted to travel for work, and I always loved vintage things,” Drew said during Tarpon Springs’ First Friday in August. “So, I lived in the trailer with my cat and toured the country for four years,”
The arrangement was working well until Drew lost her job right before the start of the pandemic.
“In 2020 I lost my job as a tour guide two days before the pandemic,” she said, “so I walked into a nursery in Tarpon Springs and said I need a job and started working there.”
Drew, who represents the fifth generation of Tampa-area natives, or Tampanians, noted her younger sister, Marin, had just graduated from high school at the time and didn’t know what she wanted to do.
So the siblings brainstormed ways to turn their passions for plants, people and travel into a career, and the result was the Tampanian Vintage Jungle, a mobile nursery on wheels that doubles as an attention-grabbing conversation starter everywhere they go.
“We worked at a nursey selling plants and I said, ‘What can we do?’” 19-year-old Marin Drew recalled.
“We were always taking home plants, so we talked about selling them from the camper on the side of the road and then we said let’s just do it!”
“We always had the idea to do something together, so we decided to do it!” Reese added.
Today, the sisters tow the Tampanian Vintage Jungle around the Tampa Bay area every week, selling their plants and unique home décor items at markets and events from Seminole Heights to St. Pete and from Lakeland to Safety Harbor.
And all it takes is a few minutes of watching groups of curious onlookers asking questions about, and then slowly entering, the trailer to understand how the Drew sisters consider their unique collaboration to be a massive success.
“It’s amazing to see the love from everyone,” Marin Drew said as a new group entered the rolling nursery tucked into a corner of the Mother Meres parking lot.
“I bought my first plant at this event six years ago, and that spurred my interest,” Reese said, adding, “Our dad always raised us to do what we love, and you’ll find a way to make it work, and here we are!”
For more information on the Tampanian Vintage Jungle, visit their Facebook page.
