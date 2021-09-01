NEW PORT RICHEY — Sometimes the best way to make new friends is to support a cause, and one cause is inviting the ladies of West Pasco and Pinellas to sip some wine and show off their heels.
Hammers and Heels is a division of Habitat for Humanity that joins women in the community by giving them an opportunity to participate in a build, network, and socialize at events, all while giving them the tools to feel empowered.
The next local event hosted by Hammers and Heels will be a wine tasting, limited to 40 attendees at $20 per ticket. Men are welcome to join in the wine tasting. The gathering will feature a wine tour from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Grape Expectations, 4930 Floramar Terrace, New Port Richey.
Door prizes for most unique heels will be awarded to participants, so wear something interesting! The wine tasting will take attendees on a tour, where they will get to try three wines and sip one glass of their favorite, along with taking bites out of a charcuterie board.
The Hammers and Heels of Pinellas and West Pasco counties is a relatively new group, forming in 2020, according to member Judi Pobst. She added that the group would love to see 100 women join the group to contribute $500 per year, reaching a goal of $50,000, which would go toward the build of a house.
“Since our group in Pasco started in 2020, we haven’t been able to participate in a Habitat for Humanity home build project,” Pobst said. “We’re hoping to at least paint and do some of the projects this year.”
Habitat for Humanity hosts a Women’s Build once a year, which allows women to participate in a build for a house that goes to a woman in the community. Habitat for Humanity homeowners must complete an application. Requirements include having a housing need, having lived or worked in Pinellas or Pasco for at least one year, have one year of steady and reliable income, and other qualifications.
While homeowners wait for their house to be built, they must participate in financial education classes, such as budgeting and home maintenance.
“The reason to be involved with Hammers and Heels is to see the impact we make on a single mom and her children every year by building a house for her,” said Pam Ora, director of resource development for Habitat for Humanity. “The impact we make supports a family.”
To RSVP for the wine tasting event, call Ora at 727-422-8331 or email pora@habitatpwp.org by Sept. 14. To learn more about the Hammers and Heels group, visit https://habitatpwp.org/volunteer/hammers-and-heels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.