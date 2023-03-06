Sierra Club to hold hybrid meet-up March 9

Join the Sierra Club on Thursday, March 9, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Historic Brooksville Womans Club, 131 S. Main St., in Brooksville. The event will also be available on ZOOM.
Michael McGrath, Sierra Club Florida Chapter lead organizer, will be the speaker and talk about the threats to Nature Coast springs and discuss how concerned residents can organize and lead efforts for regional spring restoration work.
He will discuss new updates being considered by HernandoCounty to its fertilizer ordinance and Sierra Club’s analysis on what needs to be done to prevent further pollution to the springs.
You can join the meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on March 9.
Register in advance for this meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZItcO-hrDkjHt09K9UmCfef1Z_VtC1vdTOR
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.
For more information, contact sierraclubadventurecoastcc@gmail.com or call 352 277-3330.
Find on Facebook and Twitter @coast_adventure
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.