Sierra Club Adventure Coast group virtual meet-up to be on Jan. 18

Join the next virtual Sierra Club Adventure Coast Meet Up on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 7 to 8 p.m. Hank Farrell, a member of the Villages Chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby, will be the guest speaker.
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 makes the single largest investment in climate and energy in American history, enabling America to tackle the climate crisis, advancing environmental justice, securing America’s position as a world leader in domestic clean energy manufacturing, and putting the United States on a pathway to achieving the Biden Administration’s climate goals, including a net-zero economy by 2050, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Farrell will provide an overview of the IRA; what it does and how it benefits the climate, and how we as individuals can benefit and help implement it.
Register in advance for the Zoom meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqd-6orjIvH9yZPmvbBg_WyJEC1YdlH3bP
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
For more information, contact adventurecoast@florida.sierraclub.org or call 352-277-3330.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.