HUDSON — Siblings Stan and Jolanta Kurpiel have been dealt an unfair hand in life, but every day they do their best to help the community anyway.
The Kurpiels are the proud owners of Hudson-based thrift store Twice But Nice, which is part retail, part thrift shopping. They carry new toys and items sold at a heavy discount for the retail half of the store, while other items are gently used items collected from donations made by the public.
Although the shop has been open since Sept. 19, a date significant to the siblings, they have faced some challenges posed by people who doubt their authenticity.
“People call me a scam artist and say, ‘Where’s your proof (of disability)?’” Stan said. “They write mean things on our Facebook posts. We did Toys for Tots, we gave two bags to them, and they gave me a certificate that we helped.”
The Kurpiels donate to animal rescue and regularly collect items for Toys for Tots. Currently, they are helping Fivay High School students raise money to attend a business trip in March. The Pasco County sheriff’s office has even reached out to them to ask for their assistance in creating care packages for the homeless and school children in need.
“We don’t decline anybody,” Jolanta said. “There was a homeless person who came in, the restaurant fed him and we gave him a pair of shoes, a jacket, whatever we had.”
Sometimes the siblings’ compassion gets taken advantage of, Jolanta said. One woman visited the store collecting items to donate to Haiti, but when she started filling boxes with glass items, the Kurpiel’s questioned why she would send a box of fragile goods.
Once orphans, the Kurpiels were adopted at a later age, and both are living life the best they can with their disabilities. They can relate to the hardships people shopping for discounted items may be experiencing. If anyone is struggling, the siblings will do what they can to assist. They don’t pass judgment, they simply do what they can to support their community.
Twice But Nice, however, is not a nonprofit. A lot of what the Kurpiels give away comes from money out of their own pockets. The Kurpiels said they would like to get more visibility for their store, and with the holiday season in swing, they have popular new toys like the L.O.L. dolls, Funko pops, roller skates, hoverboards, and more at affordable prices.
The siblings credit a grumpy old neighbor with a heart of gold for mentoring them. Curtis Preusse passed away earlier this year, but his birthday was on September 19. He helped the Kurpiels come up with the idea of opening a thrift store, and pushed them to pursue it. He often took them out of the state to visit places like his hometown in Texas, and dreamed of going to Alaska.
“He said we brought him to life,” Jolanta said, “and I hope he’d be proud of us today. He had stroke issues, like I do, so we knew together what life is and he was always understanding. We take joy and pride in our store. It fulfills us and we finally found what we’ve been missing. It fills the void.”
Stan added, “When I’m home, I’m depressed, but when I come in the store I feel so happy.”
Twice But Nice Thrift Store is located at 12374 U.S. Highway19, Hudson. The store is closed on Monday, and hours vary. Visit “Twice But Nice Thrift Store” on Facebook more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.