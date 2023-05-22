In an effort to make county roadways safer, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it is partnering with the Florida Department of Transportation District Seven through an Enhanced Law Enforcement Engagement program.
From May through October 2023, the Sheriff's Office will expand law enforcement presence on state roadways with high crash rates, increasing public awareness of the importance of safe driving.
"The Hernando County Sheriff's Office usually conducts about 30,000 traffic stops per year, focusing on those areas that receive the most citizen complaints or that have seen a recent spike in non-traffic criminal activity,” said Sheriff Al Nienhuis. “While we will continue to provide enhanced enforcement in areas of criminal activity, working with the State FDOT to focus any remaining resources in areas where serious crashes are happening on a regular basis just makes good sense. I am sure that the public will understand that this must be a priority for the traffic unit."
Enforcement efforts will focus on specific areas of the State Highway Strategic Safety Plan. Focus areas include:
• Intersection violations
• Driving under the influence
• Speeding, aggressive, and distracted driving
• Lane departure
• Work zone violations
• “Move over” violations
"FDOT District Seven is committed to making our roads safer through partnerships with local law enforcement agencies," said FDOT District Seven safety engineer Emmeth Duran. "Through this program, we are working to reach FDOT's target of zero fatal crashes and serious injuries."
The ELEE pilot program was launched in 2022 by FDOT District Seven to expand its efforts to improve traffic safety. In its second year, the purpose of the program is to partner with local law enforcement agencies to reduce crashes and injuries on the state roads and federal highways FDOT District Seven manages.
