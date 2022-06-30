For many communities, Independence Day is a holiday some people celebrate by firing gunshots into the air.
But what goes up must come down; and in these cases, it's bullets moving
at deadly speed.
In years past, many people have been seriously wounded or killed by falling
bullets on July 4 and New Year's Eve. Those tragic deaths and serious
injuries, which resulted from stray bullets, led Sheriff Al Nienhuis to remind citizens that stray bullets can injure or kill innocent bystanders.
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office maintains a zero tolerance stance on
illegal gun use at any time, especially during a holiday.
"There are many ways to safely celebrate with family and friends. Discharging
a firearm is not one of them," Nienhuis said. "It's just too easy
for people to get hurt. Leave the firearms at home, in a safe and secure
location."
If you hear gunfire or see something suspicious, contact your local law
enforcement agency immediately.
