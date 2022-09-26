The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will implement the Detention Service Technician program at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
Similar to the Public Service Technician program, which was developed for those interested in becoming a law enforcement deputy sheriff, the DST program is geared toward those interested in becoming a detention deputy sheriff.
To be eligible to participate in the DST program, the individual must be at least 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED and pass a law enforcement background check.
The Detention Service Technician is a part-time position (18 hours per week), with a starting salary of $15 per hour. The DST will perform various tasks throughout the detention center, in a civilian capacity. During this time, the DST will be evaluated on his/her performance, for possible promotion to detention deputy sheriff. Consideration for promotion will not occur until the individual is at least 19 years old.
If selected to become a detention deputy sheriff, the DST will move into a Temporary Employment Authorization status. At this time, the HCSO and the TEA detention deputy sheriff would enter into a two-year agreement, to which the HCSO will fund the tuition for attendance to the corrections academy, and the TEA detention deputy sheriff will be required to remain employed by the HCSO for a minimum of two years, in accordance with the terms of the contract.
The TEA detention deputy sheriff will begin the Field Training Officer program until they begin attending the corrections academy, which will occur within 180 days of being hired as a detention deputy sheriff.
Applicants who are 19 or older, and meet all requirements may enter the TEA detention deputy sheriff status under the same contract agreement.
Once the TEA detention deputy sheriff completes the corrections academy and successfully passes the state certification exam, they will then complete the remaining portion of the FTO program.
Upon successful completion of the FTO program and FTO exit interview, the detention deputy sheriff will be released from the FTO program and assigned to a post.
Questions regarding this program should be directed to Human Resources at 352-754-6830.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.