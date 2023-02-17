BROOKSVILLE — Deputies who shot two people a couple of weeks ago while responding to a call are back on duty following a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation into their actions, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said at a press conference on Feb. 10.
Several minutes before 8 p.m. on Jan. 29, Nienhuis said, the Sheriff’s Office got a call from a third party about a domestic dispute.
There might have been a prior dispute, Nienhuis said, but they have no record of that.
A few minutes later, the victim called. She was “extremely hysterical” and there might have been alcohol involved, Nienhuis said.
The woman in the call said she was holding down a male suspect with her hands, and that the man had a gun.
Deputies arrived within five minutes to a site on Cobb Road in the eastern part of the county and approached the scene where a white male identified as Tracy Allen Lemaster, 60, and the woman — unidentified because of the Sheriff’s Office’s interpretation of Marsy’s Law — were on the ground with the man having a gun.
The male was told numerous times to drop the weapon but did not do so, Nienhuis said, and told the deputies to shoot him. Nienhuis showed audio and video of the encounter. At some point, the weapon appeared to have been pointed at deputies who were 25 to 35 feet away, and they fired their weapons. Thirteen or 14 rounds were fired, Nienhuis said.
Both the suspect and victim were hit and taken to local hospitals with injuries. At least one tourniquet was applied to either the victim or the suspect, the sheriff said.
The female victim has been released from the hospital, Nienhuis said, but Lemaster is still hospitalized and will be arrested and charged when he is released from the hospital.
As it turned out, the gun was loaded with live ammunition but could not fire because two rounds were jammed in it, Nienhuis said.
Lemaster and the victim appeared to be new to Florida, the sheriff said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.