Sheriff’s Office warns to watch out for scams

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of numerous scams, but some scams are more common than others.
Scammers can be quite persuasive and try to pass as a legitimate business or organization. Criminals may call or email to try and obtain money or personal information such as credit card numbers or your social security number.
PSO is seeing an increase in reports of citizens receiving phone calls from people claiming to be with PSO and wanting to discuss "legal matters."
These messages are not legitimate, the Sheriff’s Office said. The agency never contacts citizens to discuss legal matters over the phone.
If you become a victim of a scam, report it to local law enforcement immediately. Discuss these scam red flags with your friends and family to help protect each other, especially seniors, who are a scammer’s most common target.
