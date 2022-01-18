Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

They’re at it again.
People are calling and claiming to be with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, and that there’s an active federal warrant for your arrest.
You must pay up immediately, or you will be taken into custody, the caller says.
It’s bogus, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The caller identifies himself as Detective Kirk Turner.
“If you receive a call from someone claiming to be with the Sheriff’s Office, any law enforcement agency, the IRS, or someone telling you that you owe money and you ‘Must pay it now,’ hang up, it’s a scam,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Calls of this nature are not made by law enforcement agencies and/or the IRS.”
Scammers may use the name of an actual employee at the Sheriff’s Office or provide the correct telephone number for the agency, perhaps using an app to “spoof” the number they are calling from to make it appear they are actually calling from the HCSO or at the very least, a local telephone number.
Employees of law enforcement agencies do not call citizens to demand money, the Sheriff’s Office said.
“Outstanding warrants absolutely cannot be resolved over the telephone. Warrants can only be cleared through the court system,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Individuals with outstanding warrants should turn themselves in at any Sheriff’s Office location or Detention Facility.”
For more information, or to check if you have an outstanding warrant, visit https://tinyurl.com/v84b3wm9.
