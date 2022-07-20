Sheriff’s Office wants drivers to slow down

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is once again participating in Operation Southern Slow Down, the agency said on its Facebook page.
The 2022 Operation Southern Slow Down is a traffic safety initiative conducted by law enforcement agencies throughout the Southeast to detect and cite drivers for exceeding the posted speed.
Through July 23, state and local law enforcement agencies in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida will conduct a speed enforcement campaign.
One of the main goals of the campaign is to reduce the number of speed-related fatality and serious injury crashes throughout the Southeast by targeting speeders and aggressive drivers.
Operation Southern Slow Down is a collaborative effort among the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and local law enforcement agencies.
Statistics from Operation Southern Slow Down will be provided at the completion of the campaign.
