The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is offering tips on how to stay safe at home.

  • Make sure all exterior doors have working locks
  • Ensure all windows have working locks
  • Keep spare keys with a neighbor, not near a door
  • Secure bicycles in a shed or garage, or locked up
  • Have a functioning light near all exterior doors
  • Make sure gate latches and fences are in good condition
  • Consider a secondary lock for sliding glass doors
  • Trim plants near windows to eliminate hiding places
  • Make grills, lawn mowers and other valuables are secured when not in use
  • Remove valuables from your car and lock its doors