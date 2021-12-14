The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is offering tips on how to stay safe at home.
- Make sure all exterior doors have working locks
- Ensure all windows have working locks
- Keep spare keys with a neighbor, not near a door
- Secure bicycles in a shed or garage, or locked up
- Have a functioning light near all exterior doors
- Make sure gate latches and fences are in good condition
- Consider a secondary lock for sliding glass doors
- Trim plants near windows to eliminate hiding places
- Make grills, lawn mowers and other valuables are secured when not in use
- Remove valuables from your car and lock its doors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.