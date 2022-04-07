Sheriff’s Office to offer training on firearms safety

BROOKSVILLE – There are more than 21,500 Hernando County citizens who have concealed weapons permits, the Sheriff’s Office said in an April 7 press release.
At a recent event in Brooksville, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said that some permit-holders told him they thought their training was lacking and would like to take a more intensive class.
Nienhuis has announced a training session from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 29. The training is limited to just 12 participants.
Situational Awareness Firearms Training (S.A.F.E.) is an interactive training course available exclusively to Hernando County residents who are current concealed weapon permit-holders.
“It is in the public’s best interest for citizens who are legally carrying to also be armed with basic knowledge and skills related to possessing said firearms,” the Sheriff’s Office said in its press release. “Therefore, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office created this one-day course for its citizens.”
The course provides participants with a wide array of information, interactive (firearms) simulations training and includes instruction on the firing range with each participant firing 100 rounds from his or her personally owned weapon.
Hernando County Sheriff’s Office certified firearms instructors will conduct the training.
Here are the requirements:
• Each participant must be a full time resident of Hernando County as verified through a driver license or other form of current ID.
• Each participant must possess a current, active Florida Concealed Weapon Permit.
• Each participant must submit to a current criminal history check and verification of the participant’s concealed weapon permit.
• A $100 registration fee must be paid online. (A portion of the proceeds will benefit Boy Scouts of America.)
• Each participant must bring for use a personally owned firearm. Each firearm will be subject to a safety inspection by Hernando County Sheriff’s Office firearms instructors. (Only .38 caliber, 9mm, 40 caliber, .380 caliber and 45 caliber weapons are allowed.)
• Each participant must bring for use 100 rounds of factory ammunition for his or her firearm. (Reloads are not permitted.)
Here is the registration process:
• Go to https://www.hernandosheriff.org/safe.aspx
• Complete the online application. Be sure to include your Concealed Weapon Permit Number.
• Choose a date (April 29, 2022) you would like to attend. Once your application is submitted, you will receive an email to notify you that your application is being processed.
• The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a criminal history check and verify your Concealed Weapon Permit.
• Once your application has been processed, you will receive an email with instructions on payment. Only cash or a check will be accepted.
• Once your registration fee is received, a confirmation email will be sent showing you are registered for the class and where to report on the day of the class.
