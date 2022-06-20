Sheriff’s Office to offer Junior Citizens Academy

Children in the fifth to eighth grades can learn about the work the Sheriff’s Office does in the Junior Citizens Academy, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook posting.
The two-day programs will be on July 21-22 from 1 to 4 p.m., and July 28-29, also from 1 to 4 p.m.
“This program teaches them about six of our different units we have here at the Sheriff’s Office. The presentation includes Forensics, Civilian Mounted Unit (horses), Communications (dispatch), K-9, Drone Unit and S.W.A.T. for a fun, interactive and educational two days,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
To register a child, go to https://tinyurl.com/5bwynuu9.
For more information, call Contact McClanahan at 352-797-3680.
