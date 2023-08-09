The Annual Safety & Fun Fest – 2023, hosted by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, will be in downtown Brooksville on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m.
This free event showcases all of Hernando County’s first responders from deputy sheriffs and troopers to firefighters and other emergency medical personnel.
The goal is to provide a fun and educational experience for the public.
Some of the units that will be featured by the Sheriff’s Office during the event include the Civilian Mounted Unit, K-9 Unit, SWAT Team and the Drone Unit.
The Brooksville Fire Department and Hernando County Fire Rescue will also participate.
The event will also feature a variety of vendors from arts and crafts to face painting and food trucks. There will also be a touch a truck event for the children to enjoy.
If you are a vendor, and are interested in reserving your spot in this year's first responder appreciation event, click on the link below. Registration is on a first come, first serve basis. There are limited spaces available so be sure to reserve your spot today. The cost for vendors to participate is a $30 donation to Hernando County Sheriff's Charities. Food Trucks require a $100 donation.
Non-profit organizations and churches may request a waiver of the donation fee.
Vendors should visit this link to sign up: https://forms.gle/P9jacf1iUMJuMPhk7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.