Sheriff’s Office to hold R.O.A.R. summer day camp

Summer will begin soon and so will the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office 2022
R.O.A.R Summer Day Camp, the agency said in a press release.
R.O.A.R. Summer Day Camp applications will be available on Monday, May 2.
The camp application also can be found on the HCSO website (www.hernandosheriff.org), located under Programs, Youth Programs, R.O.A.R. Summer Day Camp.
Do not enroll your child/children in more than one camp session.
All four summer camp sessions run from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The R.O.A.R. camp offers an action-packed, fun-filled week for kids ages 6-12, and is free to the first 60 registered campers for each session.
Preference will be given to Hernando County children who have never attended R.O.A.R. camp. Each child may only attend one weeklong camp session.
Camps will be held at the following locations:
- Session 1 – Hernando High School – June 13 – June 17
- Session 2 – Weeki Wachee High School – June 20 – June 24
- Session 3 – Nature Coast Technical High School – June 27 – July 1
- Session 4 – DS Parrott Middle School – July 11 – July 15
A confirmation email will be sent to applicants who have been selected to attend, so be sure to include a valid email address on the application.
The R.O.A.R. Summer Day Camp is funded by drug forfeiture money. For additional information, contact Community Relations at 352-797-3689.
