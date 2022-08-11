The second annual Local Hero Blood Drive Challenge, "Guns & Hoses 2022,” will be on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff's Office in Brooksville.
During August the HCSO will team up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center to help increase the number of blood donations in Hernando County.
The challenge will pit the Hernando County Sheriff's Office against Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services to see which agency can help generate the most blood donations.
If you'd like to help the HCSO win some bragging rights, all you need to do during your next blood donation is mention the "Guns & Hoses" challenge and ask for your donation to be credited to the "Hernando County Sheriff's Office."
In addition to making a lifesaving donation, you will also receive a special commemorative T-shirt designed for this blood drive challenge.
For more information about blood donation drives in your area, or to make an appointment at the LifeSouth office in Brooksville, call 352-596-2002, or visit their website at www.lifesouth.org.
