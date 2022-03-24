BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will hold two training sessions for civilians who want to learn the latest methods for dealing with and reacting to an active shooter incident, the agency said in a press release.
At the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have been training for years to respond to an active shooter incident; training that is routinely reinforced with exercises.
The sessions will take place on Wednesday, April 22, at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Main Training Room, 18900 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, from 9 a.m. to noon for the first session, and from 6 to 9 p.m. for the second session.
Awareness and preparedness are as important as deputies’ training in keeping the community safe, the agency said. There could be crucial minutes of time before law enforcement officers arrive on the scene.
Law enforcement officers from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will share information from the Department of Homeland Security, FEMA and the FBI, along with videos, on how to react to an active shooter incident.
Bring a notepad and pen to take notes. To reserve a seat, go to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office website at www.hernandosheriff.org (News and Events Section). There are a limited number of seats in each session.
Firearms are not permitted in the building. Attendees should be 15 years or older.
