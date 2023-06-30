TALLAHASSEE – Mary Sardone of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is among 30 law enforcement analysts who recently graduated from the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The graduates serve crime intelligence analyst roles representing 19 criminal justice agencies throughout the state.
During this six-week academy, attendees were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, quizzes and presentations. The students took a comprehensive examination following the completion of all course work and successful graduates are recognized as Florida-certified law enforcement analysts.
The goal of the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy is to provide a uniform training curriculum in the area of law enforcement analysis. In addition, the analyst academy sets the foundation for a professional career path in criminal and intelligence analysis and investigations for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement.
