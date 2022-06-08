Sheriff’s Office rescues kitten from vehicle

A sharp-eared deputy might have thought he or she was hearing things, but a trapped kitten has a new lease on life now.

 Photo courtesy HERNANDO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Tuesday, June 7, “a deputy located a kitten in the engine compartment of a vehicle that was parked at a local restaurant after hearings its meows.”

Animal Enforcement and citizens offered help, and the kitten was rescued.

Arrangements have been made for the kitten’s adoption, the Sheriff's Office said.