All telephone lines have been restored, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Several counties in the Central Florida area had experienced a telephone outage, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said earlier.
Representatives from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon were working around the clock to resolve the issue, the agency said.
This issue potentially impacted T-Mobile and AT&T wireless service in parts or all of Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas and Sumter counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.