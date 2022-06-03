Sheriff’s Office releases proposed $69.5 million budget

BROOKSVILLE — The cost of everything is going up, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in his budget message to the Hernando County Commission, and his budget request for fiscal 2022-23 reflects that.
The proposed budget at https://tinyurl.com/2jejbj5x, released on Thursday, June 2, is broken into three categories:
- Law enforcement: $50,261,878, a $4,798,486 increase
- Detention: $17,534,043, a $1,554,643 increase
- Courthouse security: $1,779,378, a $37,312 increase
The total proposed budget of $69,575,299 is $7,390,441 more than last year’s approved budget.
The Sheriff’s Office law enforcement side proposes to take in $4,212,065 in revenues, a $256,951 increase from last year, from the School Resource Officer program, city of Brooksville contract, emergency dispatch fees, civil fees and miscellaneous.
From detention, the expected revenues are $360,895, $2,356 more than last year.
A big challenge for the agency, the sheriff said in his request, is the need to keep pay and benefits for staff competitive and keep up with the county’s explosive growth, and pay increases enacted by neighboring counties, as well as Pasco County’s sheriff’s request for more deputies and a larger budget.
In addition, inflation is driving up the cost of gasoline, a big expense in a fleet that operates 24/7, and food and supplies for the jail’s inmates. Not only that, higher mandatory contributions to the Florida Retirement System will add $721,000 to costs.
