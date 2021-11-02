Sheriff’s Office recruiting for Emergency Communications Center

 Photo courtesy HERNANDO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

BROOKSVILLE – If you can keep a level head during an emergency, are good at multi-tasking, want to help others and deliver great customer service, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office wants to hear from you.

According to a press release, the agency will be holding a dual-purpose recruiting event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Rural King, 2468 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.

Representatives of the HCSO will be there to discuss the opportunities available in 9-1-1 and Dispatch, the release said.

Also, those who own or care for livestock will be able to initially provide and/or update personal contact information, physical location and type of livestock. This information is used to reunite livestock and owner in cases where the livestock is at large.