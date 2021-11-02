Sheriff’s Office recruiting for Emergency Communications Center

BROOKSVILLE – If you can keep a level head during an emergency, are good at multi-tasking, want to help others and deliver great customer service, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office wants to hear from you.
According to a press release, the agency will be holding a dual-purpose recruiting event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Rural King, 2468 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.
Representatives of the HCSO will be there to discuss the opportunities available in 9-1-1 and Dispatch, the release said.
Also, those who own or care for livestock will be able to initially provide and/or update personal contact information, physical location and type of livestock. This information is used to reunite livestock and owner in cases where the livestock is at large.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.