The Sheriff’s Office said Monday that fentanyl overdoses are rising, and that members of the community should know how to spot an overdose and what to do.
Fentanyl can be absorbed into the body through skin contact, ingestion or inhalation. It is becoming one of the most common substances seen in overdoses and substance abuse cases.
Signs of an overdose include:
- Blue/purple fingernails
- Blue/purple lips
- Difficulty breathing
- Unconsciousness
- Clammy skin
- Vomiting
- Pinpoint pupils
- Drowsiness
All of the above can occur within minutes of exposure.
Call 911 immediately if you think you see someone overdosing, and see Pascosheriff.com/mental health for more information on community-based resources.
