The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday it will have an increased presence near major shopping centers and stores for the holiday season, and offered some tips to stay safe while shopping.
- Park in a well-lit area, removing all valuables from vehicles and locking cars' doors
- Practice patience and be mindful of others
- Avoid carrying large amounts of cash, and secure any personal bags/purses Drop off large or expensive purchases at home rather than storing them in a vehicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.