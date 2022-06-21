The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is providing tips to avoid utility scams, especially during hurricane season. Scammers call victims claiming a utility account is overdue, and threaten to turn off the service if the balance is not paid.
There are steps you can take to protect yourself:
- Contact your utility company to verify the account details
- Beware of unusual payment methods
- Be careful providing information over the phone and online
- Don’t feel pressured to act due to the urgency of the phone. Take time to verify all information before paying.
If you receive a utility scam call, contact your utility company and report any scams to your local law enforcement.
