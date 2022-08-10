Sheriff’s Office offers tips for getting to school safely

With school back in session, communities will see more school buses, bike riders and pedestrians in neighborhoods and especially near school zones. Everyone can do their part to keep our community safe. Below are some important safety tips that can help keep our students safe throughout the school year.
- Eliminate distractions, such as electronics, when walking, biking or driving in school zones.
- Take time to learn Florida’s school bus stop laws. See below graphic for additional information.
- Like drivers, pedestrians and bike riders must follow the rules of the road and obey safety signals.
- Pedestrians and bike riders should wear bright colors and something reflective to increase visibility in busy areas.
- Pedestrians and bicyclists should cross at the crosswalk where drivers expect pedestrians to cross, until the Crossing Guard or signal indicates you may pass.
- Bicyclists should dismount their bicycles and walk them within crosswalks.
- When a School Crossing Guard, deputy or other public safety official is present at an intersection, follow their directions to safely negotiate the intersection.
- Slow down when driving in school zones.
- Discuss and practice how your student will travel to and from school to build safe habits and confidence before the first day.
New school years always bring excitement. Remember to stay alert and be aware of the increased presence of school buses and pedestrians, especially in school zones.
