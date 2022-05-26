In response to several requests from Facebook followers, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office will now offer "high priority event notifications" for private schools, day care centers, etc.
In July 2019, the HCSO announced the launch of a new mobile app. The mobile
app, which is available via the App Store or Google Play, lets the HCSO to notify citizens, quickly and efficiently, of high-priority events or important information. The custom app is paid for with Crime
Prevention Funds.
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office does not have access to a list, database,
etc., of all private schools and day care centers in the county. Further, it
is not feasible for deputies or telecommunicators to manually search for a center, based on location and distance from a crime scene, and notify represetatives from the entities while handling a high-priority event.
The High Priority Event Notification was created for private schools, day care
centers, at-home day care services, etc., but is available to anyone who would
like to receive the alerts.
The user must first download the Hernando County Sheriff's Office app via the
App Store or Google Play. As soon as the app downloads to your device, a
pop-up message appears, asking if you want to allow notifications — you must
select “allow” to receive notifications. Once downloaded, the user
must open the app and select the "Settings" function, which is located on the
top right side of the screen (it looks like a little wheel). Once settings
opens, the user must select "Notification Settings." Once Notification
Settings opens, the user must select "Private Schools/Day Care Notifications."
The user may also select any other notifications they prefer to receive.
When finished, select the small "x" on the top left side of the screen, then
click the "back arrow" on the top left side of the screen. This brings the
user back to the main menu.
Having selected Private Schools/Day Care Notifications, the user will receive
"push alerts" pertaining to high priority events throughout the county. When
a push alert is sent, the user receives a notification on the home screen of
their smartphone or tablet (very similar to other notifications). Basic
information regarding the incident will be sent in this manner (location and
incident type). It will be the responsibility of the user to determine how
close or how far away from their location the incident is taking place and to
react accordingly (lock down the facility, bring children in from outside,
etc.)
Once a situation has been resolved, a follow-up alert will be sent.
Parents should share this information with your day care center, private
school, etc., and strongly encourage their participation. Day care centers and private schools should have all individuals who are responsible for the care and safety of children download the app and subscribe to Private Schools/Day Care Notifications.
Every effort will be made to send alerts when the threat of danger is or may be possible; however, caregivers should not rely solely on the app to make decisions regarding the safety of children in their care.
The HCSO will provide a weekly test message/alert to the Private Schools/Day Care Notifications group, so users may confirm they are in fact receiving notifications. Weekly messages will be sent on Wednesday mornings between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. If you do not receive the weekly message, check the app to be sure notifications are enabled, you may also have to check the internal settings on your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.