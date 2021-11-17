BROOKSVILLE – Parents who stop within 750 feet of a school to allow students to walk the rest of the way to school are creating a safety hazard, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday Facebook posting.
Parents might be avoiding the dropoff line, the Sheriff’s Office said, but it’s creating a safety issue for parents and students following directions, and also backs up traffic.
“This act is a violation of Hernando County Ordinance Section 20-40 (a) (14),” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Vehicles dropping off students are not to stop their vehicles within 750 feet from the entrance of the school during the following periods:
1: From one hour prior to the start of a school session to one hour after the start of a school session
2: From two hours prior to the conclusion of a school session to one hour after the conclusion of a school session.”
Violators would receive a noncriminal violation and assessed a civil penalty of $50.
