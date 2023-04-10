In response to several requests from Facebook followers, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will now offer “high priority event notifications” for private schools, day care centers and the like, the department said in a Facebook posting.
In July 2019, HCSO announced the launch of a new mobile app available via the App Store or Google Play, and it serves as a way for the HCSO to notify citizens, quickly and efficiently, of high-priority events and/or important information. The custom app is paid for with crime prevention funds.
The Sheriff’s Office does not have access to a list or database of all private schools and day care centers in the county, and it is not feasible for deputies and/or telecommunicators to manually search for and notify representatives from the entities while handling a high-priority event.
To make urgent notifications possible for these entities, developers at the Sheriff’sApp were contacted, and presented within minutes a solution. Within less than 24 hours, the technology was in place for users to receive notifications via the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office app.
The High Priority Event Notification was created for private schools, day care centers and at-home day care services, but is available to anyone who would like to receive the alerts.
The user must first download the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office app via the App Store or Google Play. As soon as the app downloads to your device, a pop-up message appears, asking if you want to allow notifications — you must select “allow” in order to receive notifications.
Once downloaded, the user must open the app and select the “Settings” function, which is located on the top right side of the screen (it looks like a little wheel). Once “Settings” opens, the user must select “Notification Settings.” Once Notification Settings opens, the user must select “Private Schools/Day Care Notifications.” The user may also select any other notifications they prefer to receive. When finished, select the small “x” on the top left side of the screen, then click the “back arrow” on the top left side of the screen. This brings the user back to the main menu.
Having selected Private Schools/Day Care Notifications, the user will receive “push alerts” pertaining to high-priority events throughout the county. Basic information regarding the incident will be sent in this manner, including location and incident type. It will be the responsibility of the user to determine how close or how far away from their location the incident is taking place and to react accordingly — lock down the facility, bring children in from outside, and do on.
Once a situation has been resolved, a follow-up alert will be sent.
Parents should share this information with their day care center, private school, etc., and strongly encourage their participation.
Day care centers and private schools should have all individuals who are responsible for the care and safety of children download the app and subscribe to Private Schools/Day Care Notifications.
Every effort will be made to send alerts when the threat of danger is or may be possible; however, caregivers should not rely solely on the app to make decisions regarding the safety of children in their care.
The HCSO will provide a weekly test message/alert to the Private Schools/Day Care Notifications group, so users may confirm they are in fact receiving notifications. Weekly messages will be sent on Wednesday mornings between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. If you do not receive the weekly message, check the app to be sure notifications are enabled. You may also have to check the internal settings on your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.