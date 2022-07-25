The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it has identified one of the two previously unidentified victims in the Mansfield investigation from 1981.
In March and April of 1981, four sets of human remains were recovered from the Mansfield property in Hernando County. Two of the victims were immediately identified. The other two victims remained unidentified, but now one of the victims has recently been positively identified.
HCSO investigators sought the services of the University of North Texas and Parabon Nano Labs, a DNA technology company in Virginia. Parabon specializes in DNA phenotyping, the process of predicting physical appearance and ancestry from unidentified DNA evidence.
Law enforcement agencies use the company's Snapshot DNA Phenotyping Service to narrow the suspect/victim list and generate leads in criminal investigations.
DNA evidence from the unidentified victims was submitted to Parabon to generate actionable leads for this cold case. The human remains that were collected in 1981 were sent to several labs in an attempt to develop a DNA profile; however, this was unsuccessful.
In 2020, a sample of the remains was sent to the University of North Texas, where a complete DNA profile was developed and subsequently entered into a national database. A search of that database was unsuccessful. However, the complete DNA profile was reviewed, and it was determined that a sufficient DNA sample of the unidentified victim existed for further testing.
Using DNA evidence from this investigation, Snapshot produced trait predictions for the associated victim. Individual predictions were made for the victim's ancestry, eye color, hair color, skin color, freckling and face shape. Parabon's research developed a profile that was used in the identification of the victim in this case.
HCSO investigators were able to follow up on the lead and determined that Theresa Caroline Fillingim, born May 22, 1963, was one of the unidentified victims in this cold case investigation.
Fillingim was reported missing to the Tampa Police Department by her sister Margaret Johns on May 16, 1980. Fillingim's remains were recovered from the Mansfield property on April 3, 1981.
