BROOKSVILLE — A Sheriff’s Office helicopter had to land at about 10:15 p.m. July 29 during a patrol for a wanted suspect, according to a press release.
HCSO Aviation Unit Air-1, flown by Deputy Pilot Roy McLaughlin and Tactical Flight Officer B.J. Hart, advised the dispatcher they were having issues and would be attempting to land,” the release said.
They flew away from the populated area of Brooksville, the release said, and landed successfully in a field near Brooksville Elementary School.
Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene. McLaughlin and Hart were treated and released.
The helicopter, a Bell OH-58, remained on scene overnight. The next morning an aviation mechanic and chief pilot returned to the scene to determine the cause of the malfunction.
